Special prosecutor releases bodycam footage after two Lynchburg officers shot man in his own home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A special prosecutor has released body camera footage after two Lynchburg officers were indicted for shooting a man in his own home.

The incident happened Feb. 17 at a home on Link Road. Police say they were investigating suspicious activity when they found a man, Walker Sigler, inside the home and shot him in the leg.

Below is the released body cam footage:

A judge sentenced Edward Farron and Savannah Simmons each to a year in jail with a year suspended, meaning they will not have to serve any time. They will be on unsupervised probation for two years, and they are each required to complete 100 hours of community service before next March.

The two officers pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of the reckless handling of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor. The original, more serious, charges were reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful wounding, and unlawful shooting at an occupied domicile.

They are not allowed to have contact with Walker Sigler, the man who was shot.

Sigler's lawyers have released a statement on his behalf. Read the full statement here.

The special prosecutor has also released a statement of fact. Read the full statement here.

The Lynchburg Police Department released a statement after the footage was released, saying the "department is unable to comment further on the matter due to an ongoing internal investigation."

