American Ninja Warrior stars hold youth clinic at State Games of America in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The State Games of America are getting underway in Lynchburg.

There was a lot of excitement in the Hill City as people tailgated and got ready for the opening ceremony Friday.

Organizers changed the location to the Vines Center at Liberty University after concerns over weather.

Rain or shine, the show went on. National TV star Maggi Thorne of American Ninja Warrior held a free "ninja" clinic for Lynchburg's at-risk youth.

Thorne says she could relate to some of the kids because she grew up in poverty and struggled in school.

Many of the children went through the same obstacle course Thorne does on the show.

Lynchburg's mayor, Treney Tweedy, even got in on the fun and took the challenge.

Thorne's motto throughout the competition -- and in life -- is to "never give up." That's what she wanted the children to take away from Friday's event.

"I've seen myself get down when I can't do something. and have someone say, 'No, let's go. You're going to at least make some progress,'" Thorne said.

"When she said 'Never give up,' I thought, 'I can put my mind on anything but just don't give up on my dreams,'" said Tre Ferguson, 9 years old.

