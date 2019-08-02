State Games of America opening ceremony moved to Vines Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Due to inclement weather, the location for Friday night’s opening ceremony for the 2019 State Games of America has been changed to the Liberty University Vines Center.

Officials said gates will open at 6 p.m. and the event will still take place at 7 p.m., with an estimated 15,000 people coming to town.

Spectators will need to use Gates 1 and 2 for entry into the Vines Center.

Officials with the games say the athlete tailgate will still be held at the indoor practice facility.

The Liberty University Transit will provide shuttles for athletes and coaches to the Vines Center first for the parade lineup.

Some transportation may be available for spectators.

Tickets, which will be available at the gates, will also give guests entry to a fireworks show that will take place Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Williams Stadium.

Officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions for Saturday’s events.

