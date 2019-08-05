State Games of America wraps up its run in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One of central Virginia's largest sporting events of the year has concluded.

Thousands of people came to Lynchburg for the State Games of America, a nationwide amateur sports competition. The five-day tournament was hosted at Liberty University for the past five days and attracted athletes from all across America.

"Our boys and girls have all worked really hard," said Yvette Revilla, the coach of a south Texas swim team who came to Lynchburg to compete. "We're a big state and we have big hearts, so our swimmers have big goals."

State Games organizer Dan Foutz says the event was a success. He's especially proud of how the event showcased Lynchburg and Virginia to all of the out-of-state competitors.

"People are loving the warm Southern charm that they're receiving here," Foutz said. "They're also enjoying the beautiful scenery and the immense facilities here."

Revilla says this is the first time many members of her team have traveled outside Texas for any reason. She says the competition left her team with a good impression of Virginia.

"Everything has been perfect, honestly," Revilla said. "Everything has been beyond our expectations. That has made it a great trip in itself."

The next State Games of America will be in Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.