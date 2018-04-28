State Police arrest suspect in Friday night pursuit

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - State Police have arrested a suspect after a pursuit on the Campbell County-Pittsylvania County line last night.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m.

The troopers say the pursuit began when the vehicle didn't stop for the troopers.

The vehicle drove south down Route 29.

The pursuit ended on Andrew Road, where the suspect was taken into custody.

We'll keep you updated with more information as we hear it from State Police.

