State police locate, arrest Amherst County sex offender

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - Leonard Blackwell was taken into custody, without incident, around midnight Friday in Lynchburg, according to state police.

State police are asking for help locating a convicted sex offender who failed to report to court in Amherst County.

Leonard E. Blackwell, 37, failed to appear in court on April 26 for an arrest charge for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Blackwell is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'8 and weighs approximately 150 lbs., with a light build. Blackwell has no permanent address, but is known to live in Madison Heights.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office also has six outstanding arrest warrants for Blackwell.

Virginia State Police is encouraging anyone with information about Blackwell to call 434-352-7128 or #77 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. You can also contact the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at 434-946-9381 or 911.



