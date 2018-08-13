State police: Man killed by Amherst County deputy after shooting woman to death

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - State police are now saying a fatal shooting in Nelson County is connected to a deputy-involved shooting in Amherst County.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, a woman was found dead inside a home on Avon Road in Nelson County. She has been identified as 29-year-old Afton resident Alexia S. Lockett.

State police say Anthony M. Hutchinson, 40, of Waynesboro, fled after killing her. When a deputy tried to pull him over, Hutchinson ran off of Spencer Mountain Road and crashed.

According to state police, Hutchinson started shooting at deputies from inside his car. One of them was hit, and returned fire, hitting Hutchinson.

Hutchinson then died at the scene.

The deputy is expected to survive.

Three deputies are on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure in cases like this one.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Lockett.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating both shootings.

