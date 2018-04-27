State police turn over investigation to special prosecutor in Lynchburg police-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - There's new information about an officer involved-shooting in Lynchburg. State police have turned over their investigation to the special prosecutor assigned to the case in Northern Virginia.

Earlier this year, Lynchburg police were investigating suspicious activity on Link Road. They found a man inside the home and shot him in the leg.

Bryan Porter, the Alexandria Commonwealth Attorney, tells 10 News he received the case and is,"…in the process of reviewing the case materials, analyzing it, and determining what, if any, follow-up investigation needs to be conducted. This process will take some time."

He also adds, "I understand the public interest in this case, and I intend on concluding my review expeditiously."

Lynchburg police tell us the officers involved in the shooting have been on restricted duty since April 23.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.