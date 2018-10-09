Stopping for coffee, Lynchburg man wins $255,555

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man will now be able to buy A LOT of coffee thanks to his recent lottery winnings.

Robert Duda stopped at the Greenview Stop in Lynchburg for a cup of coffee. While there, he also bought a $5 ticket for $255,555 Bonus Cash.

Once he was home, Duda scratched the ticket and learned that he had won the grand prize of $255,555.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he said. “It was just dumb luck.”

Duda, a retired accountant, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

He is the second person to claim the top prize in $255,555 Bonus Cash, according to the Virginia Lottery.

That means two more top prize tickets remain unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 1,040,000.

The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 4.09.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.