Stopping for coffee, Lynchburg man wins $255,555

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man will now be able to buy A LOT of coffee thanks to his recent lottery winnings.
Robert Duda stopped at the Greenview Stop in Lynchburg for a cup of coffee. While there, he also bought a $5 ticket for $255,555 Bonus Cash.
Once he was home, Duda scratched the ticket and learned that he had won the grand prize of $255,555.
“I couldn’t believe it!” he said. “It was just dumb luck.”
Duda, a retired accountant, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.
He is the second person to claim the top prize in $255,555 Bonus Cash, according to the Virginia Lottery.
That means two more top prize tickets remain unclaimed.
The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 1,040,000.
The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 4.09.
