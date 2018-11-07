Strengthening relationships between Lynchburg City, local colleges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Strengthening relationships, that's what the City of Lynchburg is aiming to do with local universities and colleges.

In a 90-minute luncheon, representatives of Liberty University, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Virginia University of Lynchburg, and Central Virginia Community College talked about current projects and progress they've made, as well as how they and the city are working together.

Liberty University Ppresident, Jerry Falwell said years ago the school and city didn't see eye to eye when it came to growth and money.

But times have changed and the meeting Wednesday was proof of that.

"Turns out we were both wrong. That's what I told (some colleagues) the other night. Downtown has become an asset to help us recruit students and Liberty students really help downtown financially," Falwell said.

In the same discussion, Dr. Crystal Edwards, Lynchburg City Schools superintendent, said she wants to create a better relationship with the local college. She also hopes to start that in an open community dialogue planned for LCS parents and students in December.

