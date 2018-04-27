Central Virginia students show off craftsmanship in welding competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Hunter Elder has been welding since his freshmen year at Liberty High School.

"I fell in love with it. Every time I get a chance to do it I'll do it non-stop," Elder said.

Now a senior and ready for the workforce, he and 18 other high school students across central Virginia are getting a unique opportunity.

It's called "Welding Wars." For the first time ever, organizers put high school and college students in the same room with professionals to compete against each other.

"There is first, second and third, for level one in high school, level two in high school, and then for the college. There's only a first place for the professionals because a lot of that's bragging rights," Codie Cyrus, president of C&C Piping and Fabrication, said.

Six local companies with open welding positions watched the students give their best.

"The goal was to let high school students know that this is important. You can get a job right in this area," Cyrus said.

Winners were announced at the end of the competition. They not only went home with a trophy, but a chance to interview for a job and could make up to $43,000 a year.

Checking back in with Elder, even though he didn't place. He says, being a welder isn't about the money, but the enjoyment.

"I look at it about being happy but just enjoying what I do. As long as it pays for stuff. I mean that's all I really care about. As long as I enjoy doing it," Elder said.

