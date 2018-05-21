Supporters for Rivermont apartment proposal hope City Council votes 'yes'

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg City Council members have a decision to make on a project that has split a neighborhood. As we've reported, a property owner is looking to turn the historic Seven Hills School building into an apartment building with 20 units.

New signs have popped up along Rivermont Avenue, suggesting that people vote against the rezoning, but some neighbors who live near the old building said they don't agree. They said having an apartment building will be beneficial for the community.

"We talked to a couple of real estate agents to understand what the impact will be on our property value. What we heard was getting away from living next to a vacant building can only do positive things for your property value,” Jennifer Woofter said.

The City Council will make the decision Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.



