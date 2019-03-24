Suspect arrested after Saturday night Lynchburg shooting injures man

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police made an arrest shortly after a shooting late Saturday night.

Police said just before midnight Saturday they found a 42-year-old man lying on a curb with what looked like a gunshot wound to his leg. He was in the 1600 block of Monsview Place, which is in the Rivermont area near Essex Street.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to receive treatment. Police described his injury as not life-threatening. Police did not name him but said he is a Lynchburg resident.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Quashana Urekia Adams, of Lynchburg. Adams is charged with malicious wounding and using a gun while committing a felony.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime to contact Detective Barley at (434) 455-6162 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

