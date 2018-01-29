SUV crashes into Lynchburg power pole

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A power pole will have to be replaced after a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon.

At 1:56 p.m., police received a call about the crash on Kemper Street.

A Ford Explorer was going north on Kemper, and as the driver was moving from the outside right lane to the left lane, the SUV slid and ended up on the other side of Kemper Street facing south on the southbound side and striking the power pole, according to Lynchburg police.

AEP plans to replace the pole, but that will not happen on Monday.

All lanes of the road were shut down, as there were downed power lines in the road.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.



