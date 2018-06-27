Sweet Briar College new student enrollment increases 42 percent

SWEET BRIAR, Va. - Sweet Briar College's new student enrollment is up 42 percent for the upcoming fall semester fall.

In March 2015, the college announced it would close due to financial issues. The college remained open after a change in leadership and raising more than $10 million.

The college is currently on a one-year warning for its finances.

The college is continuing to educate students, with a total of 129 new students enrolled for the fall 2018 semester, compared to 91 last fall. The number of first-year students will be 114 this fall, compared to fall 2017's 79.

The Class of 2022's mean high school GPA and mean SAT scores are higher than the Class of 2021.

The new class includes 30.7 percent first-generation college students.

Of the 129 new students, 15 are transfer students from Virginia, Missouri, New York, Mongolia and India.

