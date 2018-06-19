Sweet Briar College placed on 1-year warning for finances

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Sweet Briar College has been placed on a one-year warning for its finances.

In a letter posted on the school's website, President Meredith Woo said the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges says Sweet Briar is not financially stable.

As 10 News has previously reported, the school was close to closing back in 2015.

President Woo said Sweet Briar donors contributed more than $43 million from 2015 to 2017, which is the largest two-year total in the 116-year history of the college.

