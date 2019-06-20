Sweet! You can meet Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro in Lynchburg

Getty Images

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Heck yes! The stars of the indie cult classic "Napoleon Dynamite" will be in Lynchburg this fall.

It may be hard to believe, but the super quotable offbeat comedy came out 15 years ago. Napoleon himself, Jon Heder, and Pedro, Efren Ramirez, will be on hand for a screening of the movie and a conversation afterward.

They are set to be at the Historic Academy Theatre on September 8. The movie will begin at 2 p.m.

Both Heder and Ramirez have gone on to have rich careers since the film took off unexpectedly, but they are perhaps still best known for these roles.

There's a limited number of tickets available and they go for $14-$72. You can meet the actors before the screening for an additional $50.

You can buy tickets at the box office, online, or by calling 434-846-8499.

Just make sure to wear your real big sleeves.

