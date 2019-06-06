Take to the sky in a piece of World War II history at Lynchburg Regional Airport

Getty Images

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Do you want to take to the sky in a piece of history?

Two World War II planes will be at the Lynchburg Regional Airport through Sunday as a part of the National Warplane Museum's "Living History Flight Experience."

Both the C-47 "Whiskey 7," which actually flew over the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, and the iconic WWII B-17 "The Movie Memphis Belle" bomber will be available for people to ride in.

You can ride in the C-47 for $95, and rides in the B-17 start at $450 to sit in the crew station. If you want to sit in the bombardier, navigator or engineer station, it costs $650.

Flights last around 30 minutes, and Federal Aviation Administration regulations allow you to move around in the flight once you're in the air.

For more information, visit the National Warplane Museum website.

