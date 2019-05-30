Teen admits to Lynchburg police he killed football player, shot another

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 17-year-old boy admitted to Lynchburg police that he killed an E.C, Glass High School football player and injured another.

According to court documents, when officers found the 17-year-old boy initialed as A.R., he told police he shot Dre'yon Browley and an 18-year-old man, and left the gun in the car.

On May 16, police were called to the Meadows Apartments for a shooting.

Browley later died from his injuries. At last check, the second victim was in stable condition.

In the report, Lynchburg detectives searched the 2006 Honda Civic and found a loaded gun. They also looked for ammunition, blood, and a cellphone.

The juvenile's name has not been released but he is charged with murder, malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Next week, the teen is expected to have a hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Court.

