The "Waltons International Fan Club" ends

LYNCHBURG, Va. - All good things must come to an end.

This weekend, members of the "Waltons International Fan Club" are holding the last fan club reunion. The group was formed 26 years ago,to honor the 1970s show, "The Waltons," which was based on a family living in rural Virginia during the great depression and WWII.

Founder, Carolyn Grinnell, 80, said she's retiring and the club will be too.

"I know it's time to do so because I'm not as young as I used to be and I am in the process of writing a book of all of my memories. And working with these people has been the highlight of my life," Grinnell said.

On Saturday there will be an autograph signing with the cast members. Then everyone will travel to Schuyler, Virginia, to take final pictures in front of the home of the show's creator, Earl Hamner.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.