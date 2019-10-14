Thousands of documents safely shredded, recycled at Shred-A-Thon

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Fifteen thousand pounds of outdated private documents made it into the recycling bin during Monday's Shred-A-Thon stop in Lynchburg.

For free, past bank statements, medical bills, business documents and more were shredded into pieces much smaller than what you could get from your own shredder.

The goal of Monday's event was to recycle as much as possible while securing your identity.

"We're glad that they came out today to participate in this event and make sure that they can so we can make sure their identity is protected and safe," said Gary Cox, a secure document specialist with Commonwealth Document Management.

If you missed Monday's event, don't worry!

Next week, on Oct. 21, 10 News be having another Shred-a-Thon.

That event will be at the Shewels in Roanoke from 6 a.m. to noon.

