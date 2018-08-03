Thousands without power as flooding continues

Thousands of people are waking up to a power outage Friday.

There are over 4,200 Appalachian Power customers in Lynchburg are experiencing an outage. Crews are assessing the situation, so they don't have an estimate yet for when power might be restored.

Another 500 Appalachian Power customers are without power in Campbell County. There are several small outages there and crews are in the process of assessing them. Customers in the Timberlake Drive area should have power by noon, if all goes according to plan.

