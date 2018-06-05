Three charged after alleged home burglary in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department has charged three people, a 14, 16, and 18-year-old man, after an alleged home burglary Monday.

Markeem Dance, 18, of Lynchburg, faces charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 16-year-old Lynchburg boy faces a charge breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

A 14-year-old Lynchburg boy also faces the same charge.

Police said that this case is still very active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective J.D. Tucker at 434-455-6116.

Authorities are searching for the remaining suspects after an attempted burglary in a Lynchburg neighborhood Monday.

At noon, police responded to a reported burglary in the 100 block of New Towne Road as five suspects wearing dark-colored clothing were attempting to kick in the front door of a home.

During their investigation, the officers encountered the suspects, who then took off running in the area of Millstone Road, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

A perimeter was set up and officers said they were able to locate three of the five suspects.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

