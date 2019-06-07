Three suspects sought in Lynchburg home invasion, robbery

Lynchburg, VA - On June 06, 2019, at approximately 9:20 pm, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Wiggington Road for a report of home invasion and armed robbery.

According to a victim, three male suspects made entry into the home and demanded money. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property.

No injuries were reported.



Description of the three suspects:

- Black Male, approximately 5’7” – 5’8”, slender build, short hair

- Black Male, approximately 5’4” – 5’5”, slender build, unknown hair style

- Unknown light skinned male, approximately 5’6” – 5’8”, medium build, unknown hair style

All of the suspects wore masks.

The police believe this to be an isolated incident and say there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to please contact police.

