Three teens found in stolen car in Lynchburg taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Three teens have been taken into custody after they were found in one of three cars reported stolen in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The three cars were reported stolen on Wednesday in the Old Forest Road and Tunbridge Road communities, in addition to multiple reports of cars being tampered with.

One of the cars was found later that afternoon, along with some stolen items that police believe came from the cars that were reported as being tampered with.

Another car was discovered on Thursday just before 7 a.m. after Albermarle County Police responded to a call about suspicious activity, where the three teens were found in one of the stolen cars.

Charges for the teens are pending further investigation from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police are still searching for the third vehicle, a silver 2007 Honda Civic with "MONIC" as the license plate.

If you have any information, call Detective Dempsey at 434-455-6161. If you believe your car is related to this incident, call 434-455-6041.

