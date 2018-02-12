To Serve and Protect: The challenges overnight police officers face

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Police Department Officer Tigress Clements gets ready for work when most people are going home to their families.

Her vest and weapons stay on from early evening until the sun comes up. She can deal with as many as 20 calls per night.

"To me, that's exciting. To other people, it might be scary," she said.

It’s a professional life that she wants to keep separate from her family.

"It can be challenging at times. Obviously, I've learned to separate the two," Clements said.

10 News is getting to know more of the men and women who serve and protect our communities, asking them to show how they do their jobs. We drove around Clements' beat with her on a Friday night last month.

"I ended up preferring to stay on night shift," she said.

She said she’s had to use her hand-to-hand training on the job and she runs across all kinds of different people.

Clements is a mother and a wife. She said she doesn't think most people would guess that when they see her on the job.

"I don't think people do see that, that we are human. We do have lives outside of being a police officer," she said.

Earlier in the night she had responded to a DUI hit-and-run and taken someone to jail. She said it was a typical Friday night.

We drove to a bar where officers had responded earlier in the night.

"There was a shots fired call out here," she said. "We typically patrol through here even afterward."

The shift’s difficulties extend past the workday. Clements gets home in time to see her 5-year-old son off to school.

Officers who work overnight sometimes have to come back in to work in the middle of the day to go to a court appearance, even though that might be when they're trying to sleep.

"We get off in the morning at 7 and you might have court at like 9 in the morning or 1:30 and you have to come back," she said.

Lt. G.M. Coleman oversees patrol officers like Clements. He’s done the night shift for most of his two decades in law enforcement.

"It's a grind but it's also a camaraderie. It's a brotherhood. We got each other's backs," he said.

He said many officers prefer the chaos to the more low-key times during daylight hours.

"When we go on calls at nighttime of course, the officer's safety has to be there. We have to be careful. We're on our toes a little bit more because it is dark," he said.

They’re just two of the many men and women keeping us safe while most others are asleep.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.