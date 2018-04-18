Tornado causes more than $4.4M in damage in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - As crews continue to assess the damage that Sunday's EF3 tornado did to Amherst County, damage estimates continue to rise.

The county reports that 289 buildings have been inspected, with 166 being reported as damaged, 23 categorized as restricted use, 22 are severely damaged or counted as total losses, and 123 in the area remain unaffected.

Structural loss is now estimated at $4,444,114.87.

A distribution point for essential items for storm-affected residents will be provided at the Elon Presbyterian Church, at 2290 Cedar Gate Road, on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Items available will include bottled water, personal hygiene products, baby care supplies, cleaning supplies, paper products, nonperishable food and pet food.

More than 500 volunteers have already signed up to serve, with buses transporting registered volunteers to cleanup sites today.

Officials thank the community for this tremendous outpouring for support and ask that people do not just go out on their own to help clean up

On-site cleanup needs are being met. After 6 p.m. Wednesday, organizers will cease coordinated volunteer management as a majority of the work is being completed. Officials will monitor for any additional needs and allocate volunteer resources accordingly. Please do not self-deploy to storm-affected sites.

The Amherst County Health Department, at 224 2nd Street, will provide free tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis vaccines on Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m.

Amherst County officials say building assessments will continue throughout the week.





