Tow truck driver hit in Lynchburg by passing car

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A tow truck company is reminding drivers to move over after one of their drivers was hit by a car Wednesday.

Bee Line Transport Inc. says that one of their drivers was hit today in Lynchburg while preparing to tow a bus. He was wearing a yellow reflective vest during the day and he was working next to two cars with flashing lights.

The driver did not suffer any major injuries, but the company is urging drivers to move over for tow trucks and first responders.

