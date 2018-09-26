Trial date postponed for two Lynchburg officers charged after shooting man inside his home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The trial of the two Lynchburg officers that were indicted after a man was shot inside his own home has been postponed.

The two officers, 41-year-old Edward Ferron and 22-year-old Savannah Simmons, were originally set to go to trial October 15 to October 19.

The new trial date will be set for November 5, and will likely be scheduled for early 2019.

A Lynchburg judge granted a continuance for the trial on Tuesday at the request of the officer's attorneys.

A motions hearing, originally scheduled for October 5, is also being continued. No new date has been set for the motions hearing.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.