Trial to begin for Lynchburg officers charged with shooting man in his own home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The trial for two Lynchburg officers charged with shooting a man inside his home last year is scheduled to begin Monday.

Edward Farron and Savannah Simmons are accused of seriously hurting Walker Sigler after police say they shot him inside his Link Road home.

Sigler's attorney says he was shot through the closed front door.

The bullet shattered his leg, and blood loss caused him to lose some of his vision.

Both officers face three felony charges and will have a single trial together.

