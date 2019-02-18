Trio receives Valentine's Day gift of 27 total charges from Lynchburg police

Left to right: Matthew Creasy, Shyheim Hamlett and Shawn Rose.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police seized a variety of stolen items arrested three men on Valentine's Day whom they believe are responsible for multiple crimes in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg police have been investigating numerous thefts from vehicles, two burglaries and two stolen cars near the University of Lynchburg, as well as in the area of Memorial and Oakley Avenues.

On Valentine's Day, detectives saw a stolen car and when they attempted to stop the car, the driver did not stop and instead led officers on a chase on Route 460 and into Campbell County, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

When police eventually stopped the car, they arrested three men and recovered multiple stolen items, including computers, cameras, backpacks, GPS devices, gaming systems, passports, car keys and more, according to police.

Shawn Rose, 19, and Shyheim Hamlett, 21, both of Lynchburg, both face the following charges:

- Two counts of grand larceny of a vehicle

- Three counts of grand larceny

- Two counts of burglary

- Two counts of tampering with a vehicle

- Two counts of petit larceny

Rose also faces an additional charge of felony eluding police as authorities say he was the driver of the stolen car.

The third man arrested, Matthew Creasy, 19, of Lynchburg, is charged with two counts of burglary as well as grand larceny and petit larceny.

