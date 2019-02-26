Lynchburg

Police search for trio they say loaded their stolen Belk merchandise into a U-Haul

Authorities say they stole around $1,800 of merchandise

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are searching for three suspects they say stole $1,800 worth of merchandise from a Belk store and then drove away in a U-Haul. 

Authorities say they were called to the Belk at 3415 Candlers Mountain Road Friday for a larceny that happened Thursday. 

Store oss prevention officials told police two women and a man were caught on video leaving the store without paying for two carts full of clothes and other merchandise. 

Authorities say the trio then left in a U-Haul. The total loss from Belk is about $1,800. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department. 

