Police search for trio they say loaded their stolen Belk merchandise into a U-Haul

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are searching for three suspects they say stole $1,800 worth of merchandise from a Belk store and then drove away in a U-Haul.

Authorities say they were called to the Belk at 3415 Candlers Mountain Road Friday for a larceny that happened Thursday.

Store oss prevention officials told police two women and a man were caught on video leaving the store without paying for two carts full of clothes and other merchandise.

Authorities say the trio then left in a U-Haul. The total loss from Belk is about $1,800.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department.

