Truck carrying adhesives overturns, causing mess on Route 29 North

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Crews are dealing with a mess on Route 29 North after a tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., a driver hauling two trailers full of 5-gallon buckets of adhesives overturned on the highway close to Melvin's Auto Repair in Amherst.

No one was hurt and the driver has not been charged at this time, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office. No other vehicles were involved, and it's not clear yet what caused the truck to overturn.

This is considered a hazardous materials situation, but the adhesives are not flammable.

State police will assist with the investigation.

The sheriff's office does not have an estimate for when the wreck may clear. Expect northbound delays.

