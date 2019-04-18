Two arrested after Campbell County man found dead

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Two men face multiple charges in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old Campbell County man this past weekend, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had been found unresponsive in his home in the Hat Creek Road area of Brookneal.

Deputies arrived to find Orlando Robey, 54, dead in his home. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies arrested 31-year-old Ashard Adams and 27-year-old Antonio Waller on Tuesday.

Adams is charged with murder, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Waller is charged with attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both men were taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Mike Bryant at 434-332-9707, the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

