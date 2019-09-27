Two arrested after fight leads to shots fired in Lynchburg, 'substantial' amount of drugs seized

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A shots fired investigation in Lynchburg has led to two arrests and the seizure of a "substantial" amount of marijuana, cash and a gun.

Authorities say officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired near Sunshine Market at Pollard Street and 2nd Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they found three people who were involved in a physical fight in the parking lot that ended in shots fired, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

A home in the 200 block of Pollard Street was hit by gunfire, according to police. Authorities found and detained two people behind the house. Authorities say they then got a search warrant for the home, where a "substantial" amount of marijuana, cash and a gun were seized.

Najee Culver, 25, of Lynchburg, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities also arrested Londell Thompson, 45, of Lynchburg for possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Thompson and Culver are reportedly being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

According to police, two guns, cash and controlled substances were seized in relation to this incident.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R. G. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

