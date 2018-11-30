Two arrested, as pepper spray used to stop Lynchburg fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Officers arrested two people after a fight broke out in front of a Lynchburg restaurant early Saturday morning.

At about 01:40 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a group of about 15 people acting disorderly and getting ready to fight in front of the Dish Restaurant at 1120 Main Street.

Officers responded and watched the group turn physically violent.

As a way to maintain the safety of the those in the area OC pepper spray was used by the officer to break up the fight.

By that time, police say the crowd had grown to around 50-60 people in front of the business and in the street.

As a result, the officers shifted their focus to the crowd in order to restore peace and safety to the immediate area.

While most of the crowd complied with the officers’ orders to disperse and cease any disorderly activity two men were taken into custody during the incident.

After police say they gave him several verbal warnings, Veshawn Fuller, 30, of Lynchburg, was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and loitering.

While that arrest was taking place, police say Donald Lipford III, 28, of Lynchburg, aggressively approached officers on the scene and assaulted one of them when he was told to get back.

Lipford resisted as the officers attempted to take him into custody, and a police K-9 was used to help them gain control of him, according to police.

The officers were eventually able to do so, and Lipford was subsequently charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, Lipford was arrested on an outstanding capias of failing to comply with a court order.

During the two arrests, three officers received minor injuries, all of whom have returned to full duty.

Any injury to the suspects also appeared to be minor.

An administrative internal investigation will be conducted, as with all LPD use of force incidents.

This will include a review of the officers’ use of force through the chain of command and our Professional Standards Unit.

Additionally, the Department is constantly reviewing and analyzing our policies and procedures to ensure we are following best practices and conforming to updated legal standards.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.