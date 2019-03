AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man it says walked into Walmart and left with two TVs without paying for them.

The alleged theft happened March 7 at the Walmart in Madison Heights.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator G.P. Jones at 434-946-9373 ext. 2, or Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.