Bedford Co., Campbell Co. - Two Lynchburg-area Waffle house restaurants were robbed within minutes of each other early Monday morning. Bedford County dispatch says a robbery was reported at the Waffle House on route 221 in Forest at 1:18 am. Campbell County dispatch says the Waffle House on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg reported a robbery at 1:30am. It is not known whether the two robberies are linked. Both crimes are currently under investigation.

