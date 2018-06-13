Two Madison Heights men arrested; drugs, guns, cash seized

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested two men and seized drugs, guns and money in Amherst County on Tuesday morning.

Amherst County sheriff’s deputies responded to 114 Stumps Hill in Madison Heights for a call related

to suspicious activity.

Upon their arrival, deputies conducting a thorough investigation discovered evidence of drug distribution and other criminal activity.

Deputies seized several ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, hashish oils, firearms and $9,400.

In addition, deputies arrested 22-year-old Earnest Cash and 21-year-old Bradly Cash, both of Madison Heights.

Earnest faces charges of distribution of Schedule I or II drug, distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Bradly faces charges of possession of a Schedule I or II drug, distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and were transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center, where they are being held on no bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.