Two men hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lynchburg.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to Buchanan Street near the 15th Street intersection to investigate a report of shots fired.

While officers were at the scene, two men showed up at the Lynchburg General Hospital emergency room. They arrived separately, but both had been shot on Buchanan Street.

A 25-year-old Lynchburg man was shot in the arm, and a 20-year-old Lynchburg man had a grazing wound to his head and back. Both of them are expected to recover, according to police.

Police have not arrested anyone. If you have information, call Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166.

