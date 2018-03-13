Two men rescued after reported missing in woods overnight

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Two men are safe after being lost in Amherst County for about 12 hours, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the two Nelson County men, ages 20 and 21, were lost in a rural section of the county after a four-wheeling excursion Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about 11 p.m. regarding the missing men.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with Amherst County Public Safety and Virginia State Police, then began searching for them.

A little before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff E.W. Viar Jr. and a team of deputies located the two in the Vesuvius area of the county.

