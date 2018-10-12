One arrested, another wanted after recent Madison Heights break-ins

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for one man after break-ins in the Madison Heights area of the county.

Deputies need your help finding Shawn Wojdyla, 43, of Lynchburg. He's wanted on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

On Friday, Kenneth Peters Jr., 42, of Madison Heights, was arrested in connection with the break-ins on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 434-946-9300.

