Two shot, one pistol-whipped in domestic incident in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Three people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after what Lynchburg police are calling a domestic incident in nature.

At 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Cabell Street for a reported malicious wounding.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found a 24-year-old man who had been reportedly pistol-whipped in the face during the same incident. He was also transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also found a woman at the scene who appeared to have shot herself.

She was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police are no searching for additional suspects at this time and say the case is active and ongoing.

