Two significantly injured after car crashes into James River in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two people are being treated for significant injuries after a car ended up in the James River on Thursday morning.

The car was driven down 7th Street, across the railroad tracks and straight into the river, according to officials.

The 911 call came in at 11:32 a.m. for the crash.

Officials say three people were in the car. While two had to be taken to a hospital, the third person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

