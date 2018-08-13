Two teens recovering after shooting in Lynchburg neighborhood

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that sent two teens to the hospital.

Police responded to the area of King Street and Terminal Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they were told that two men with gunshot wounds had just shown up to Lynchburg General Hospital's emergency room.

A 19-year-old Lynchburg resident and an 18-year-old Gladys resident were hurt. They are both expected to recover. They told police they had been in the area of King Street and Terminal Street when they were shot.

No one has been charged yet.

Anyone with information should call (434) 455-6161.

