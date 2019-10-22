Two Virginia men among three dead in Kansas crash

RENO COUNTY, Kansas - Authorities say a man from Lynchburg and one from Richmond died Sunday morning in a crash in Reno County, Kansas, with a Kansas man who also died.

At 11:35 a.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 3400 block of south Yoder Road involving two pickup trucks with heavy front-end damage.

Reno County EMS arrived on the scene and confirmed three people had died.

Bruce Gottwald, 61, of Richmond, and 65-year-old Michael Burnett, of Lynchburg, were in one truck.

In the other was 59-year-old James Paige, of Haven, Kansas.

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

