Two women charged after road rage-fueled fight in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two women and one teenage girl have been charged after a road rage incident in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, witnesses reported an assault in progress that involved several people from two different cars. Authorities say both cars left the scene and that the victim then went to the police to report the incident.

After further investigation, and with the help of video of the fight taken by a concerned citizen, authorities found that three people from one car attacked a person in the other car.

Authorities say the incident started near Wards Ferry Road and Wards Road and ended at the intersection of Wards Road at CVCC Campus Drive.

The victim received minor injuries to her hand and head but was not taken to the hospital.

Tiffany Brown, 37, of Amherst, was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery by mob and property damage.

Samantha Brown, 18, of Amherst, was arrested and charged with assault and battery as well as assault and battery by mob.

Charges are also pending for a 17-year-old girl who was also involved in the incident.

