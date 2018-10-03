United Way of Central Virginia aims to collect 7,000 lbs. of food for families in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. - United Way of Central Virginia wants to collect 7,000 lbs. of food for families in need.

If you see boxes like this in the Lynchburg area, you’re encouraged to drop canned goods and hygiene products in it.

The items donated will go to 12 nonprofit organizations in the area.

The organization said pantries in the region are running low on food and they want to help them restock.

“They need a lot more food for the holidays. So, this is a great time of year to donate food because it’s going to help them get through the holiday season,” Olivia Beavon, director of marketing and communications, said.

The local pantries will receive the donated food in November.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.