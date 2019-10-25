University of Lynchburg dedicate new $22 million student dorm

LYNCHBURG, Va. - University of Lynchburg students are now all moved into their new dorm.

School leaders dedicated the $22 million building and named it the Westover Hall on Friday.

The new dorm will also house classrooms and teacher offices.

The two-year project was built with creativity in mind, as students can write on the walls and furniture in the lounge area.

"It's a place that encourages their creation and their teamwork. There's places where they can be private, but one of the more important things is to be able to work as a team," said Kenneth Garren, the president of University of Lynchburg.

The building was scheduled to open at the start of the school year, but storms delayed construction.



