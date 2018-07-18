U.S. marshals help arrest man after Lynchburg apartment shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 21-year-old Altavista man faces a charge of attempted murder after a shooting in Lynchburg on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 1:45 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive to investigate multiple calls about shots fired outside an apartment complex.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined there was an exchange of gunfire between two individuals, one of whom was Calvin Harrison.

Just prior to shooting, authorities said Harrison and another person were arguing.

During the shooting, the girlfriend of the victim was hit in the leg with fragments of a bullet and received minor injuries, according to police.

With the help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Harrison was located later in the afternoon inside an apartment at James Crossing Apartments and was arrested without incident.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, he was also arrested on several outstanding warrants from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, including firearms-related charges.

